Ryan Tanner of Swanton, Vermont graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a cum laude Doctor of Philosophy degree.
The degree was awarded along with about 680 other graduate degrees during multiple individual ceremonies from May 21-23, 2021. It was the school’s 135th commencement
To graduate cum laude, graduates must receive a final cumulative GPA of at least 3.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.