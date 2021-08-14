Award Stock

Ryan Tanner of Swanton, Vermont graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a cum laude Doctor of Philosophy degree.

The degree was awarded along with about 680 other graduate degrees during multiple individual ceremonies from May 21-23, 2021. It was the school’s 135th commencement 

To graduate cum laude, graduates must receive a final cumulative GPA of at least 3.3.

 

