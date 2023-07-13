FRANKLIN COUNTY — Construction has officially begun at the Franklin County State Airport.
The airport closed back in April to complete phase one of its construction project. Crews are currently repaving and widening the 50-year-old runway by 15 feet, bringing it to a width of 75 feet in total.
Though other plans for the airport expansion include an extension of the 3,000-foot runway by an additional 1,000 feet, don’t expect that to be coming soon. The Vermont Agency of Transportation is hoping to get construction started on the runway extension by summer of 2024, said Trini Brassard, the assistant director of policy, planning and Intermodal development for the agency.
“I don’t have a timeline. We’re hoping that we go to construction on that next summer, but that’s going to depend on getting the funding,” Brassard said.
The expansion project is estimated to cost roughly $5 million in total. Though the Vermont Agency of Transportation received two grants from the Federal Aviation Administration for the project, it is not yet completely clear how much each phase of the project will be funded by state funds versus federal funds, Brassard said.
“As we’ve worked through the project, some other things have come up that are going to have to be state-funded. So for the next project, we don’t know what that number will actually be for state funds, but it’s not a lot,” she said.
The next phase of the construction project is looking to bring not only larger planes to the airport, but job opportunities as well. Yet none of that will be coming from the runway widening this summer.
“Any change in use of the airport, any change in economic benefit, is for the next project…what you see out there right now isn’t going to change anything,” Brassard said.
Surrounding communities are getting ready though, by extending water and sewer to the airport and thinking about how to make their village centers attractive to future employees.
The airport construction project recently fell under criticism for its potential displacement of the grasshopper sparrow, a threatened bird species with few breeding sites in Vermont, that calls the fields around the airport home.
Yet as of this past Tuesday, the project has obtained its Act 250 permit, Brassard said. Act 250 serves to issue statewide land development permits, including in situations involving natural areas, wildlife habitat and endangered species.
Brassard said the Vermont Agency of Transportation has worked with the Agency of Natural Resources, as well as the Natural Resources Board that administers Act 250 permits, regarding the protection of the grasshopper sparrow.
“The two agencies got together, we came out with a plan, and it’s permitted,” Brassard said.
The Agency of Natural Resources issued a draft permit earlier this year that detailed possible plans to mitigate effects of the project on the sparrow population, including restoring and revegetating areas disturbed by the construction to as similar as possible as they were pre-construction.
Construction for phase one of the project is slated to be finished by the end of September this year. The airport will reopen at that time.
