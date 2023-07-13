Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 481 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont... Orleans County in northeastern Vermont... Eastern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont... * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 633 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lowell, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Newport City, Morrisville, Orleans, Derby Center, Johnson Village, Jay, Newport Town, Jay In Franklin County, Eden, Orleans Village, Montgomery Center, Brownington, Albany, Hyde Park, Montgomery, Wolcott, Coventry, Troy, Belvidere Center, and Brownington Village. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH