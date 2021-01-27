CAMBRIDGE — Runamok Maple has released new additions to its line of handcrafted, maple-based products, including a selection of four new syrups inspired by classic cocktails: Maple Old Fashioned, Maple Tonic, Smoked Old Fashioned and Maple Ginger Mule.
Runamok has also added bitters to its collection, featuring Floral Maple, Aromatic Maple and Orange Maple flavors made traditionally with all natural extracts and herbs steeped in alcohol, according to an announcement from the business.
“At Runamok Maple, we have been creating cocktails using our infused and smoked maple syrups since we started production,” said Laura Sorkin, co-founder of Runamok Maple. “Through our experimentation over the years, we have come to realize that our maple-based creations are, to this day, some of our favorite cocktails. With the launch of our new cocktail syrups and bitters, we want our customers to experience those same flavors that we have been sharing with our family and friends.”
Each of the syrups, bitters, glasses and other products are available online for ordering at their website: runamokmaple.com.
Sorkin and her husband transitioned their vegetable farm Cave Moose Farm into a sugaring operation after 15 years growing everything from apples and plums to pears, perennial flowers, peonies and berries, Sorkin said.
With 70 employees and over 30,000 taps, Sorkin is tapping into her culinary background creating recipes and whimsical drink concoctions using their lines of maple syrup, whether it’s The Baronness featuring Barr Hill Gin and Runamok Strawberry Rose infused Maple Syrup, or Sweet and Sour Beets with Smoked Maple Syrup.
Runamok's entire line of products and extensive collections of recipes can also be found on their website, though some products are limited time only or seasonal.
