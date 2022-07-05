ST. ALBANS TOWN – For those who participated in the 42nd annual Great Race triathlon on Saturday, the waters of the St. Albans Bay were smooth, and the sky was blue.
Lower Newton Road, however, kept up its windy reputation.
“It’s like when we used to walk in the snow to school. No matter where you are on Lower Newton Road, it’s always uphill,” Chris Bedell, of St. Albans, said.
After finishing the race Saturday, Bedell and Curt Weeber were checking out the final results of the annual triathlon on a screen posted near the finish line. They’ve been participating in the event since 2008.
“The bay is not always smooth, but it was pretty good today,” Weeber, of Winooski, said. “For the distances, it is a difficult race.”
Roughly 50 people participated in the race, which shut down some of the main thoroughfares of the St. Albans Bay on Saturday morning, July 2. Bedell said it’s always good seeing some of his old rivals each year who come out to compete.
He ended up taking fifth place overall. Weeber took the seventh spot out of the male finishers.
“It’s nice to have this year after year,” Weeber said. “And it’s a good deal for $35. You get the race, a burger and a beer. A real beer, not just a Budweiser.”
Meanwhile, Andre Bolduc was winding down after crossing the finish line. Like the other two racers, Bolduc said he’s been participating in the triathlon annually for over a decade. Coming back every year helps him stay active, he said.
“The challenge is a good one,” he said. “I started doing it fresh out of college. I was in better shape then, but I’m glad that I was able to do it under two hours.
After the race wrapped up in the morning, vendors began to set up their tents, and the crowds started to trickle in to celebrate the rest of the traditional St. Albans Bay Day Celebration.
Attendees could grab a bite from a carnival stand or food truck, participate in a volleyball tournament and listen to the live music of Bon/Fire, an AC/DC cover band later in the evening.
By dusk, fireworks lit up the sky as one of the first salvos of the Independence Day weekend.
“[This is just] to have a fun event in the community that helps everybody,” St. Albans Town public works director Alan Mashtare said about the event.
The top three finishers for each category of The Great Race can be found below. Complete results can be found at http://802timing.com/.
