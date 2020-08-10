HIGHGATE — Former Highgate selectboard member Brian Rowell is now a write-in candidate for the Republican nomination in the Franklin-5 House district.
Previously, the Republican Party had only incumbent Lisa Hango running in the two-person district representing Highgate, Franklin, Berkshire and Richford.
Rowell’s candidacy was announced Sunday evening.
Incumbent Charen Fegard and Daniel Nadeau are running on the Democratic Party ticket.
The Republican Party is asking voters to write Rowell’s name on their primary ballots.
Rowell, along with his brother Bill Rowell, own and operate one of the largest dairy operations in the State.
Polls in each town close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.