RICHFORD – Route 105 through Richford has been reopened following the installation of a temporary bridge, the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) reported Monday afternoon.
VTrans had closed Route 105 just south of the Richford Elementary School in order to install a temporary bridge where flooding from last week’s storms had washed the roadbed out from below the highway.
State officials told reporters Saturday that work crews were scheduled to work through Saturday and Sunday in order to guarantee the road’s opening Monday.
According to a post on VTrans’s social media, motorists should expect one-lane traffic tomorrow as VTrans paves the bridge.
A timeline for a permanent bridge was unknown, VTrans’s Kyle Carpenter told the Messenger Saturday.
The road was one of the last highways to remain closed after a storm Thursday led to flooding across Franklin County.