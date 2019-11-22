FRANKLIN – Route 120 in Franklin was closed Friday afternoon due to the collapse of a culvert near Swamp Road, Vermont State Police (VSP) said Friday.
According to police, the collapsed culvert left Route 120 "impassable" and the closure was "expected to last until further notice."
“Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate,” VSP said.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation advised in subsequent social media posts that motorists use Routes 105 and 236 as detours until the road reopens.
