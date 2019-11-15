GEORGIA – According to state officials, construction to replace a damaged bridge spanning Route 104A between Georgia and Fairfax will begin in the summer of 2020 and is expected to wrap-up that following fall.
Construction would take place after school released for the summer, with the state’s request for proposals incentivizing completion of the bridge within 35 days, according to the state’s accelerated bridge program manager Rob Young.
Where those 35 days fall would be up to the contractor, according to Young, so long as it fell after a state-mandated summertime start date.
Young shared this information with a public audience during a hearing on the 104A bridge held in Georgia Wednesday.
According to Young, Route 104A would be closed at the bridge once construction begins, with a state-assigned detour stretching north toward St. Albans, bridging Route 7 and Route 104 at the St. Albans State Highway.
Route 104A is will remain open leading up to the bridge on either side.
A shorter bypass exists at Skunk Hill Road near Interstate 89, but Georgia officials appeared hesitant during a hearing on the bridge Wednesday about having the town road accommodate the traffic typically seen on Route 104A.
The bridge in question, connecting Route 104A over a northern arm of Arrowhead Lake, was reduced to a single lane late last year after a tractor trailer carrying sand rolled over the side of the bridge.
Since the roll over, temporary traffic lights were installed to control the one lane of traffic allowed over the bridge.
According to project manager Dave Kull, the replacement bridge would be designed to survive another 75 years, and the bridge and its approaching causeways would be widened to match Route 104A’s approaches to the bridge.
“One of the benefits of going in and doing a new bridge rehab is that we can basically widen the bridge to prevent a truck from rolling over again in the future and make it safer for bikes,” Kull said. “There’s no point in going out there and disrupting traffic with $2 million without making any improvements.”
The replacement would widen the bridge and approaching causeways to accommodate two 11-foot traffic lanes and two three-foot shoulders for pedestrians and bicycles.
While the bridge was “actually in fairly decent shape,” according to Young, the state opted for a full replacement over simply rehabilitating the bridge since a replacement would cost the state less in the long-term.
According to Kull and Young, VTrans was limited in its options for the roadway, confining themselves to the existing right-of-way in order to minimize permitting and possible impacts to the surrounding environment.
The bridge, according to Kull, sits within an active wildlife corridor and abuts archaeological and historical resources. The northern long-eared bat, listed federally as a threatened species, is also known to be in the area.
By limiting the amount of permitting required for the new bridge, VTrans is able to have the bridge ready for construction faster than the typical bridge replacement process, Young said.
Because of the limitations set on the bridge reconstruction, the state has no plans to raise the bridge as it is rebuilt, according to Kull.
For the reconstruction, Kull said the bridge would be built from prefabricated sections originally assembled offsite, a process that is typical for the state’s accelerated bridge program and fairly common for bridge construction in Vermont more generally.
“We’re going to be building the abutments ahead of time… and put all the components together,” Kull said. “It really cuts down on the time to make a new bridge.”
When construction begins this coming summer, Kull and Young said there would be signage, barriers and notifications alerting the public to the bridge’s expected closure and advising a detour near St. Albans.
The state is limited to plotting detours along state highways, meaning it cannot direct traffic toward shorter detours along town roads.
According to Young, the state does offer a grant to towns for managing detours along town roads, supporting the maintenance of the road, funding police enforcement or helping fund signage discouraging drivers from using a detour.
“We issue you the grant and you can work with the sheriff’s office or whoever to deal with enforcement, dust and ice control, or any maintenance of that road,” Young said.
According to Kull, while whichever contractor the state awards the bridge construction to has the authority to plan when the bridge will be closed, the contractor is required to issue a 14-day warning to the state ahead of closure.
A contract will be advertised for proposals in December, according to state officials, with a contract expected to be awarded in early 2020.