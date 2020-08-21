GEORGIA – After 35 days of closure and nearly two years of being confined to a single lane, the bridge connecting Route 104A over Arrowhead Lake has reopened to two lanes of traffic.
As of Thursday, two lanes of traffic were once again passing over the lake’s northern arm along the main thoroughfare between Fairfax and Georgia, with the traffic lights once controlling the bridge’s approaches removed.
The bridge’s reopening follows two years of traffic being cut down to a single lane after an accident on the bridge caused significant damage and ultimately led state officials to conclude a replacement was necessary and the most cost-effective option for the bridge.
What happened?
In 2018, a tractor trailer rolled over the bridge’s northern side and took a significant chunk of the bridge’s railing with it.
The driver only suffered minor injuries due to the accident, Vermont State Police said at the time, but the damage was significant enough to warrant confining the bridge to a single lane of traffic.
In the following months, state officials slotted the bridge into Vermont’s Accelerated Bridge Program and slated it for a full replacement, agreeing that a replacement would be more cost-effective in the long run than a simple repair job.
Officials announced these plans during several meetings with local officials and residents from Fairfax and Georgia, during which officials revealed the bridge would be widened to match Route 104A’s approaches to the bridge and be built with a 75-year lifespan in mind.
Why does this bridge matter?
The bridge spans Route 104A over a northern arm of Arrowhead Lake, a large body of water situated on the Lamoille River and located primarily in Milton.
Route 104A is the main thoroughfare connecting Fairfax and Georgia, two of the largest communities in Franklin County and two so-called “bedroom communities” with commuters who’d likely use one another’s major highways to commute to work in nearby Chittenden County.
A VTrans study placed the average daily traffic volume over the bridge at 6,200 trips.
Why not just fix the bridge?
According to state officials, a replacement was projected to cost roughly $2.4 million in state and federal funds.
While a steeper expense in the short term, officials argued it would be cheaper to replace the bridge now rather than temporarily repair it only to replace it in the future.
Built in 1937, the bridge connecting Route 104A over Arrowhead Lake was past its 80-year lifespan.
When did the bridge close?
In early July in 2020, officials formally announced the bridge’s closure to begin installing its replacement, effectively cutting off Route 104A as a means of travel between Fairfax and Georgia.
Officials scheduled construction during summer, when the closure would be least likely to disrupt daily commutes to and from school.
In the meantime, traffic from Fairfax and Georgia was formally detoured to the St. Albans State Highway, roughly a 20-minute drive north from Route 104A and the towns’ larger population centers.
VTrans formally announced the completion of the new bridge on Thursday, 35 days after its July closure.
