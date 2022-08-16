ST. ALBANS — Roughly 30 gravestones were vandalized last Wednesday night, Aug. 10, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 25 Fairfax St.
Cemetery caretaker Denise Messier couldn’t provide an estimate of how much damage was caused, but priest Christoper McCali plans on funding the fixes needed for the broken monuments through a diocese fund.
Messier said many of the gravestones and monuments will be able to be re-erected and glued back onto their plinths, but some of the older gravestones – long-thin tablets from centuries past – are cracked beyond repair after being tipped over.
“Those are the older ones,” she said. “It just breaks your heart. It makes you sick to your stomach. Why would they do this?”
Catholic Church members responsible for the cemetery said they didn’t know who caused the damages. There’s no security camera covering the grounds, and there’s no gate.
After the incident, McCali said the church may consider installing such technology.
“Do we want to live in a place where everything has to be locked down and monitored?” he said. “I guess we might have to consider that.”
Messier said her husband, Gale Messier, has also reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to see what can be done. The office typically patrols the area, she said.
As for the repairs, Champlain Monuments has already been contacted to help, Messier said, and the headstone service has donated some materials, such as the monument glue needed to re-assemble some of the gravestones.
While some monuments will be easily fixable, some will require some real gruntwork to move and reset the stones. Some of the monuments pushed over were noticeably heavy.
“They worked hard that night,” Messier said.
Catholic community members are hoping that they’ll eventually find out who damaged the gravestones. Messier has offered a $50 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
She expects that it may have just been a group of young people who were looking for something to do that night, and they didn’t understand the importance of the cemetery to the local community.
“From a Catholic community perspective, it saddens us,” McCali said. “It’s such disrespect for our holy ground.”
