ST. ALBANS — The Rotary Club of St. Albans is celebrating Community Week, Sept. 11-17.
The local community service organization is celebrating with an outing to Spectrum Youth & Family Services on Lake Street on Sept. 12. Spectrum’s mission and vision: “are to empower teenagers, young adults, and their families to make and sustain positive changes through prevention, intervention and life skill services.”
The Rotary Club will be bringing a meal to the youth and have an opportunity to have a conversation. The club will also hear from the program director. Spectrum has become an integral part of the St. Albans community, and the club invites the public to join them to learn about Spectrum’s local efforts.
Rotary President Leon Berthiaume said: “As a club, we celebrate community with all the activities, volunteering and organizations that we support throughout the year. Whether it is helping at the food shelf, the recent installation of the Hard’Ack playground or investing in projects like the St. Albans Town Forest, we are connecting with various facets of our community and truly making a difference.
The Rotary Club invites other civic organizations to focus on an activity or service project during Community Week that is related to health and wellness, food insecurity and hunger, education and literacy and the environment.
As the Rotary Club of St. Albans nears its 100th anniversary of serving the community, it knows that when we join together, there is no limit on the positive impact that can be created in the community.
Learn more about the club at stalbansrotaryclub.com or the Facebook page called: Rotary Club of St. Albans, Vermont.
