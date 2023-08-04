The Rotary Club of St. Albans acknowledged new officers for the Rotary Club year 2023-2024 at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Outgoing President Karyn Rocheleau has been president of the club for the past three years. She provided strong leadership through unprecedented and challenging times. She has been pivotal in establishing energy with the club, organizing meaningful service projects and helping develop a strong Interact Club at BFA-St. Albans.
Rocheleau will continue to serve on the club’s board as Past President and has taken additional responsibilities by becoming a Rotary District Assistant Governor. In this role, she will be a liaison, assisting and supporting other nearby Rotary Clubs. Special thanks were given to outgoing Treasurer, Daniel Cassidy for his years of service to the Club.
Incoming President Leon Berthiaume expressed his gratitude for the time, energy and commitment that Rocheleau has provided to the Rotary Club.
“I am excited and honored to accept the role,” Berthiaume said. He hopes to continue to grow the club and will continue to focus on the club’s mission of “Service Above Self.” He noted that we have an exciting year planned with the celebration of the Club’s 100th anniversary and 30th Rotary Home and Recreation Expo in 2024.
He also noted that for the membership his four areas of emphasis for the year ahead are Membership Matters, Get Involved, Be Impactful and to Have Fun.
The 2023-2024 officers consist of the following: Joe Halko, President Elect; Elizabeth Gamache, Vice President; Jonathan Roddy, Treasurer; Stacey Cauller, Expo Treasurer; Janet Bailey, Secretary; Valdemar Garibay and Carl Rosenquist as Directors at large. Other key positions with the club are Andy Crossman as Sergeant of Arms; Carrie Johnson as Membership Chair; Jill Berry Bowen as Service Project Chair.
The Rotary Club welcomes you to learn more about the Club by going to our website at stalbansrotaryclub.com.
