The Rotary Club of St. Albans is excited to announce the 30th Rotary Home and Recreation Expo. The dates are Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, 2024 at the Collins Perley Center.
Joe Halko is chair of the Rotary Home and Recreation Expo Committee. Halko recently announced that General Manager of the Expo, Rene Meilleur, has retired from this position after 14 successful years.
“I have benefited from all the relationships I have established over the years and to be part of a great community event that has been a signature part of our Rotary Club,” said.
Meilleurdid note that he will continue to be engaged and provide support to the Expo festivities.
The Expo Committee has named Rob Coburn as the new successor in the General Manager role. Coburn is well known in our community as the Senior Sales Manager for Myers Waste and Recycling.
“We are excited to have Rob take on this critical position as it is fundamental to the success of the Expo,” Halko said. “Rob is a Rotarian, has been part of the Expo for several years volunteering in various capacities. Rob brings energy, new thinking and the qualities needed to work with our vendors and exhibitors associated with the Expo.”
“I am very excited for this amazing opportunity to engage in the community,” Coburn said. “This event has been such a big part in supporting our community for many years, and I hope to continue to be an asset and contributor in the same manner that Rene has during his tenure. I look forward to this year’s event and seeing you all again, as you help support our amazing chapter, which gives so much back to our wonderful community.”
Rotary is focused on “Service Above Self” for the greater good of the community. The funds raised from the expo are invested in our community projects, supporting clubs, local organizations, events and those in need.
The Rotary Club of St. Albans is proud to be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024.
