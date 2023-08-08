ST. ALBANS CITY — The Rotary Club of St. Albans donated $1,000 earlier this summer to the St. Albans Dog Park.
The donation funded two ramps in two different sizes to ensure fun for all sizes of dogs.
“The play ramps are a wonderful addition to the park,” Kevin Dirth said. ”They give one more reason for people to bring their dogs to play. People come from all over to have the opportunity to use it, which is excellent for both Hard'Ack and St. Albans. Many thanks to the St. Albans Rotary Club for their donation.”
The ramps, built by volunteer Devin Ashbaugh, vary in steepness to accommodate different size dogs, and feature etchings of the names of dogs who use the park, as well as a big thank you to the Rotary Club of St. Albans for its donation.
Paula Minch said “the ramps are great because they keep the dogs busy and teach them new tricks. We try to keep our dogs busy and sociable - this is great for dog fulfillment.”
The St. Albans Dog park was initially called Marc's Barc Parc and was created over 10 years ago. At that time, members of the community wished to have a dog park and donated money to the town to set it up and to fund operations for a period of time. Afterwards, the City of St. Albans provided basic support in maintaining the park.
Leon Berthiaume, Rotary Club president, said the dog park is becoming one of the more popular amenities in the community. It is enjoyable for both the residents and their pets to have a safe and clear area where they can allow their dogs to run and play.
The dog park is divided into two areas. A larger area and a smaller one, utilized by dogs who are not ready for socialization. It is estimated that 50 or more people use the park on a regular basis.
Before the addition of the ramps, the latest upgrade to the park had been a water line so pets can have water. Until then, everyone was bringing gallon jugs of water to make sure the dogs were hydrated. Between City maintenance crews and volunteers, trees have been added that, in a few years, will provide shade. Benches have been added for people to sit and talk and monitor their dogs. The volunteers are also working to fix and upgrade the fencing and landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.