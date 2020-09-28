UPDATE: As of 1:20 p.m., both lanes of Route 78 were open.
Vermont State Police reported that the tractor trailer rolled over when the driver, Dale Larose, 60, of Enosburgh, drove off of the road to avoid colliding with another vehicle.
No one was injured in the crash.
HIGHGATE – Response to a tractor trailer rollover along Route 78 has temporarily reduced the highway to a single lane, according to a Vermont State Police notice.
According to a state police notice sent shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning, a tractor trailer rolled over on Route 78 between the Franklin County State Airport and Highgate Center.
Police said the temporary lane closure is expected to last “until further notice.”
“Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate,” police said. “Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.”
