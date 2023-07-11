FAIRFAX — Local roads are closing in Fairfax as the water level of the Lamoille River rises.
The following roads are closed as of 1:30 p.m. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
Hunt Street is closed from Stewart Street to Lamoille Street
Goose Pond Road is closed from Spafford Road to Maxfield Road
Main Street (VT Route 104) is closed from Toof Road to Allen Irish Road
River Road is closed at Shepardson Hollow
The Town of Fairfax asks people to avoid the area and resist the area for sight-seeing.
"Residents that are cut-off are advised to stay put," a Facebook post from the town states. "The Lamoille is expected to crest around mid-day and water will recede. The Town will evaluate roads for damage thereafter and consider re-openings."
