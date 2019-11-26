ENOSBURG FALLS — Saturday’s free Thanksgiving meal now has donated rolls courtesy of Enosburg Elementary School students — with a little help from RiseVT.
The Messenger wrote about the second annual free Thanksgiving meal a few weeks back. Farm to Table’s Bonnie Hayes organized the meal, aided by Main Street’s freshly open 242 Texas BBQ and Montgomery’s Belfry restaurant, and now by the local American Legion, Post 42, which is hosting the meal.
At the time, Hayes told the Messenger the meal still needed donated food, including rolls.
Moretti told the Messenger Monday he read that article — and said as RiseVT’s school-based wellness specialist, he thought he knew just what to do.
He enlisted his go-to volunteer culinary wunderkinds, fifth grade students from Jo Laggis and Alyssa Wieland’s Enosburg Elementary classes.
“I thought, ‘I know just the people who can make some awesome rolls,’” Moretti told those students ahead of Monday’s dough-making.
Moretti already visited these students once this school year to talk nutrition — i.e. how your everyday chicken nuggets could be nutritionally improved — and food preservation, how people might can food for long journeys, which the students learned by canning pickles.
So they knew the drill when Moretti and Amy Brewer, Enosburgh’s appointed RiseVT specialist, returned Monday morning to supervise the creation of rolls for the community’s free Thanksgiving meal.
RiseVT took advantage of King Arthur Flour’s Bake for Good Kids program. King Arthur Flour provides recipes and ingredients to make bread from scratch, with an emphasis on the math and science aspects of bread-making — on the condition that the baking kids donate their product to a local organization.
Moretti, Brewer, Laggis and Wieland circulated around the classroom during the hour the students spent preparing the bread dough, helping the students when they needed it — which usually meant mitigating cases of too much or too little of an ingredient, or advising students never to measure ingredients over the mixing bowl.
Moretti told the Messenger that students let the dough rise that afternoon and planned to deliver the donated rolls this morning.