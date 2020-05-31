ENSOBURG FALLS – A Richmond man was charged with driving under the influence after police confronted him for a traffic violation at a gas station in Enosburgh Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), an FCSO deputy approached Ryan Pelissier, 33, of Richmond, at the Champlain Farms store in Enosburg Falls over what police reported as a “traffic violation.”
While speaking with Pelissier, the deputy reported noticing “indicators of impairment.”
According to FCSO, the Richmond man “refused all tests” and was arrested.
Police charged Pelissier with his fifth driving under the influence charge and with driving with a suspended license.
According to FCSO, he was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for a “probation violation.”
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.