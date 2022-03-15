RICHFORD — Bring on the boas, the drums, the guitars and voices — Richford’s Hometown Follies are back this weekend, March 18-19 at the library, packed with local talent and comedy to boot.
“This is something that has been going on for dozens of years,” said master of ceremonies Andy Hoadley. “We’re so glad to be having it back here in-person and celebrating the community.”
Past viewers of the variety show will have seen cheerleaders, acoustic guitar performances, vocals and hymns, and this year intends to equally thrill. Organizer Hoadley said that by late last week almost all of the performances were lined up and ready to go.
“We are hoping to bring back that community spirit that has kept us going strong these years,” Hoadley said. “And we’ve already got 19 out of 20 events planned.”
The Hometown Follies are an annual celebration of the arts in Richford. Heralded in the Town Hall, the Hometown Follies are traditionally an old-school variety show featuring everything from comedic acts to solos, barbershop quartets and piano concertos.
The Follies are a way of bringing the community back together after a long winter to celebrate the best that the neighborhoods have to offer.
“This is a very small-town thing,” Hoadley said. “It’s something we do here as a celebration of the community. And we missed it last year — this is a part of us as a town, I think.”
Hoadley said the Follies used to be a “minstrel” show, with musicians and performers boasting their skills and wares and drawing fair goers from miles around. Clowns and comedians, singers and strummers, the Follies have always drawn families and friends alike.
“I’m glad to be a part of it,” he told the Messenger.” It’s such a part of this small-town community, and yet it’s still living. It makes this part of the world a good place to be.”
Charitable mission
The Follies are set for this weekend, March 18-19 from 6 p.m to 10 p.m., and will feature a number of acts including the local chorus and Abbott and Costello-type stand-up routines. The event raises money for town and recreational endeavors.
The Arvin A. Brown Library a beneficiary of the event in the past, but Hoadely said he hopes to raise more money for the arts and town events this year.
Event origins
The Follies can chart its origins back to the early twentieth century, when such legends as Queen Lill ruled the scene. Lillian Minor Shipley, “Queen Lill,” was a brothel owner in Richford during the 1920s who restored a three-story hotel that straddled the border with Canada, according to the New England Historical Society.
Her patrons would exit on opposite sides of town depending on who came for them: the Canadians or the Americans.
“When the cops came from one side, everyone would get out on the opposite side so they could run free,” Hoadley said. “Queen Lill was a legend.”
This year, the Follies are dedicated to the history of Richford, still a beloved town.
“Richford came together for us to keep this tradition alive in a hard time,” Hoadley said. “Everyone has been isolated for the past two years so that's what we want to come together to celebrate.”
Nineteen acts are already booked for the 2022 Hometown Follies. Hoadley said organizers are actively looking for magicians and others to take up the mantle of performing arts in the small community.
“It’s the weaving together of a small community,” Hoadley said. “You come together and touch base with each other and it just keeps that personal contact that does so much. We’re all in this together.”
The hometown follies are a warm event reminiscent of the variety shows of yesteryear. But Richford residents aren't about to let them fall out of style.
“It’s a real old school way of celebrating,” Hoadley said. “And I hope I never see it stop.”
