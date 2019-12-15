RICHFORD — A four-vehicle crash minorly injured a Richford woman and two others on Interstate 89 Saturday night.
Tara Bosley, 38, reported "soreness" on scene, according to a Vermont State Police press statement.
Emergency responders transported Bosley and two others, 25-year-old Rhiannon Rosamilia and 22-year-old Evan Chagnon, both of Burlington, to the University of Vermont Medical Center following the crash.
Police are still trying to identify the driver who initiated the crash. The driver fled a 2019 Ford Focus on foot.
According to the VSP press statement, that vehicle collided with those driven by Chagnon and Rosamilia before also colliding with Bosley's vehicle. All four vehicles were northbound.
The collision disabled the Ford Focus and totaled Bosley's vehicle.
The collision also disabled Chagnon's vehicle. Only Rosamilia was able to drive hers from the scene.
Police closed the northbound lanes of I-89 for about 10 minutes while emergency responders ensured the crash scene was safe for drivers.
Police encourage anyone with information to call the VSP's Williston barracks: 878-7111.