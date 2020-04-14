RICHFORD – A Richford woman is facing marijuana possession charges after police found her with more marijuana than allowed under Vermont law, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported Tuesday.
According to an FCSO statement, Lee-Ann Holmes, 35, of Richford, was found with two ounces of marijuana after police found her and another during a welfare check on a vehicle “with the rear door open during a rain storm” in late March.
Holmes, according to police, was one of two occupants in the vehicle.
According to FCSO, the deputy who spoke with Holmes “observed marijuana in the front of the vehicle that appeared to be a quantity more than is allowable.”
Vermont law allows for individuals who are 21 or older to have up to an ounce of marijuana. Those with more than that amount potentially face misdemeanor or felony charges, depending on the amount.
According to FCSO’s report, police later weighed the marijuana found with Holmes and found it weighed, in total, two ounces – a quantity exceeding legal limits in Vermont.
FCSO said Holmes was later issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in June.