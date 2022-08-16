RICHFORD — A Richford woman died in a head-on collision Monday morning in Sheldon.
Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was heading east on Route 105 near Route 236 in Sheldon when she allegedly crossed the center line in her Chevy Malibu and struck the incoming vehicle.
She was found dead upon arrival by emergency first responders, who arrived at the incident just after 9 a.m.
The second driver, Heather Skilling, 69, also of Richford, was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for treatment of multiple broken bones as a result of the collision. When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found her “alert and oriented.”
The crash is still under investigation, and Vermont State Police may release more information on the crash at a later date. Anyone with info is being asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
