RICHFORD — A Richford woman has been charged with simple assault following an alleged altercation with a neighbour.
Vermont State Police report that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received a report of a "physical altercation" between Stacey Oestrike, 49, and a neighbour.
Officers reportedly determined Oestrike was the aggressor in the incident and charged her with simple assault. In addition, officers charged Oestrike with violating two conditions of release from another matter: possessing or drinking alcohol and engaging in violent or threatening behavior.
She was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on June 29 to answer the charges.