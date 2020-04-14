RICHFORD — A Richford woman has been charged with assault and four counts of violation of conditions of release.
According to Vermont State Police, officers were dispatched for a report of an altercation between two members of the same household shortly before midnight on Monday.
VSP reports that troopers determined Stacey Oestrike, 49, had committed assault and had violated conditions of release from a previous arrest.
Those conditions included not drinking or possessing alcohol and not committing or threatening to commit violence. In addition, police allege Oestrike contacted and harassed someone the court had ordered her not to contact or harass.
She was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court in June to answer the charges against her.
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2020 at 2341 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrar St, Richford VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (4 Counts)
ACCUSED: Stacey Oestrike
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/13/2020 at approximately 2341 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a physical altercation between two household members on Farrar St in Richford VT.
It was determined that Stacey Oestrike(49) was the initial aggressor and had assaulted a household member. Along with the assault, Oestrike had violated 4 different sets of Conditions of Release to include the following:
You must not buy, have or drink any alcoholic beverages.
You must not have contact with KL
You must not abuse or harass in any way KL or BB
You must not engage in any violent or threatening behavior
Oestrike was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 06/29/2020 at 1300 hours for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2020 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED — LOCATION: N/A