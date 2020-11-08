ENOSBURG — A Richford woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop here.
According to Vermont State Police, Amanda Wilson, 34, was stopped on Route 105 near White road at 3:29 p.m. on Friday for a moving violation.
She was driving with a suspended license and was wanted on a warrant, VSP reports.
Wilson was taken into custody and lodged at the Chittenden County State Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.