RICHFORD — The town has never had an official administrator, but they might have one fairly soon.
Andy Pond, acting select board chair for Richford said the administrative duties normally fulfilled by a town administrator are normally divided up between town workers, select board members included. Because the selectmen also have full-time jobs, finding the time to complete additional errands could be difficult and may end up stalling town business.
“It’s something that we’re looking into and exploring,” Pond said. “Selectboard members are volunteers..we need someone who is able to be the eyes and ears at the town level when we’re at work.”
In a select board meeting on Monday, board members met with Tim Smith, St. Albans City Mayor and Director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation to ask about creating a Town Administrator position in Richford. Discussion went back and forth between Smith and the board who asked about role duties and responsibilities and the difference between a manager for the town and an administrator for the town.
While he said he doesn’t expect the position to appear on the ballot this year, Pond said that the new position would be a budgeted one. He said they intended to cross reference the job descriptions of other municipalities to get a sense of what duties might include and a salary range, as well as a background with related experience.
Required hours haven’t been determined yet but Pond said he hopes to take advantage of some grant funding to create the position. The position would include monitoring available grants, getting quotes and posting the minutes for meetings on-time. A great candidate would be someone from the town with institutional knowledge, possibly someone who grew up in Richford, Pond said, and someone who knew how to make contacts and connect with people.
The Board hasn’t approved the creation of the position yet, but Pond said he hoped to have the empty seat created within the next two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.