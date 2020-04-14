RICHFORD – An Enosburgh man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop in Richford revealed the man was the subject of two active arrest warrants, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, police observed a black Chevrolet truck operated by David Bordo, 23, of Enosburgh, rapidly accelerate south on Richford’s Main Street before police managed to catch the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.
While attempting to catch up with Bordo’s truck, the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1- call of a black Chevrolet truck doing donuts near Eastern Avenue in Richford.
During the stop, a deputy from FCSO identified Bordo as having two active arrest warrants, a criminally suspended driver’s license and pre-trial court conditions forbidding the Enosburgh resident from operating a motor vehicle.
Bordo was taken into custody and transported to FCSO’s Enosburgh outpost for processing before being released with a citation to appear in court in June.