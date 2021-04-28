RICHFORD — Representatives from Richford will meet with Tim Smith and the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation as well as the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity Wednesday to discuss town needs surrounding revitalization.
Among the issues on the table, the state’s access to Richford’s housing and the disproportionate amount of renters to homeowners in the town.
In last week’s selectboard meeting, Smith prioritized helping the town find a tenant for the Post Office building, and also said he would like to work with the town's economic development coordinators and REAC to revitalize Richford.
“I’d like to take a ride up here with Dominic Cloud from the city and he has a vision. He knows how to work a deal. It'd be worthwhile for him to come up and just walk through it and get his take on it,” Smith said.
Richford Economic Development Coordinator Levi Irish says the meeting is borne out of concern that she’s tried to voice to representatives and senators around the way the state accesses Richford’s housing.
“Having a housing situation, with more rentals than owned property, and services so far away, has a tremendously negative impact," said Irish. "It puts a tremendous strain on our education systems, our emergency systems as well as having many other economic impacts."
The meeting will also be part of a larger effort to create what Irish calls an “inter-agency group” to address the needs around housing and social services.
“We need to work as a cohesive team in order to look at what I see as a multi-decade pattern that has resulted in a culture and mind shift,” she says.
When reached by email, Smith told The Messenger, "Housing is not an area of expertise for me. I am looking to listen and see where the needs lie.”
After the meeting, Irish says the town will invite other potential contributors including health, education and law enforcement to the table.
