BERKSHIRE — An accident here claimed the life of a young Richford man on Saturday.
According to Vermont State Police, Skyler Tatro, 19 was travelling east on Richford Road behind a tractor trailer driven by Bryan Fortin, 40, of Berkshire, at around 11 a.m. Fortin slowed to turn into Pleasant Valley Farm. Tatro's vehicle was traveling faster than the tractor trailer and began to skid when he applied the brakes, VSP reports.
Tatro was unable to stop and crashed into the tractor trailer.
He was transported from the scene to Northwestern Medical Center and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Fortin was uninjured.
Police report Tatro was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.