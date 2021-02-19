RICHFORD — Richford Selectboard Chair Andy Derby has submitted his resignation to the board. The resignation was confirmed Friday afternoon by multiple members of the Richford selectboard.
Derby, who had two weeks left in his term, was elected in 2019.
Linda Collins, who has held a seat on the Richford Selectboard for 12 years, said she will take over as chair until Town Meeting Day.
Collins was previously the chair for 10 of those years and has been serving as the board’s assistant chair as well as the chair of the town’s parks, playgrounds and cemeteries commissions.
The Messenger spoke to Derby by phone Friday night. He declined to comment, only to say that he’s been mistreated.
