For weeks, the town of Richford has been focused on one day: August 1, the day the Richford Rocket will take off on the world stage.
And now Richford itself is beaming with banners of Elle Purrier St. Pierre to ignite community spirit for the big Olympic race.
"It's almost surreal to us that this child that we saw grow up, we saw her throughout her career playing sports, is now on the world stage," said Beth O'Brien, Principal of Richford Junior Senior High School.
O'Brien has been spear heading a community effort to show support for Purrier St. Pierre. O'Brien was her first and second grade teacher and then was her principal at the high school.
"I think that Elle is a fine example of what going to a small school, where people really know you, can do for you," she said. "Because they can see your talents, and they can nurture them."
During COVID, the town put up pole banners of all the graduating seniors down Main Street. The seniors were then able to keep the banners as a keepsake.
O'Brien thought that since they already had the brackets for the banners, that she would do the same for the race.
On one side of the banners that now are up says "Welcome to Richford" in English or French and the other a photo of a moment from Purrier St. Pierre's career. One of the banners is a photo from her first race ever.
The project was only made possible with a generous donation from the Richford American Legion Post #12. Tammy Ryea from Premier Sign and Graphics in Richford donated her time and designed all the signs.
She used images submitted from community members for the Richford themed side, Ryea said.
O'Brien said she remembers the first time she ever saw Elle run she started crying.
"It is very emotional to watch Elle run," she said. "I mean she's very powerful and to see her, even so young, to see her God given natural talent that needed to be nurtured and refined. She's such a hard worker."
Another banner shows a photo a Purrier St. Pier crossing the finish line. "Destination Tokyo: Richford Rocket Ready to Launch!!"
