RICHFORD — The Town of Richford has proposed a $113,987 increase in expenditures for 2020 with total spending of about $2.48 million.
Richford officials have not provided an estimated tax rate for 2020.
The town has taken over its own ambulance service, forcing officials to take money from elsewhere in the budget to fund operation of this service.
Richford had previously paid the Northern Tier Center for Health (NOTCH) to run its ambulance service.
“The person that ran it retired. We’ve hired an ambulance director, and we’re now running the ambulance again,” Richford Selectboard member Linda Collins said
Richford budgeted for $229,776 in total ambulance service expenditures in 2019 and has proposed expenditures of $373,527 for 2020.
“It’s going to raise taxes a little bit. This is the first year we’ve got it back, so we’re trying to make sure it’s viable,” Collins said.
Ambulance salaries account for the bulk of this increase with $277,500 in planned expense, up from $148,400 in 2019.
The town proposes to allocate a total of $72,669 to police services for 2020, $69,309 less than it budgeted for in 2019. Of this overall decrease, $65,800 is due to a reduction in the town’s contract with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Richford will be working with the Vermont State Police through an “intelligence-based policing program,” which allows town residents assist the police by voicing concerns, giving tips and offering solutions.
The town has also proposed $23,853 less funding overall to its library, including $20,000 less in library appropriations and $3,500 less in maintenance allocations.
Richford has not budgeted for any of the appropriations to nonprofit groups that it budgeted for in 2019, totaling $19,500 less overall for 2020. The town has not proposed any appropriation to Franklin County Home Health, which they appropriated $4,846 for in 2019 or for the Summer Day Camp or Richford Beautification Project, which together made up $5,500 of the town’s appropriations budget for 2019.