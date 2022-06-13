SWANTON — A motorcycle driver involved in an accident in Swanton last week has died from his injuries.
Nathan Tatro, 32, of Richford, died Friday, June 10, after being thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle and getting hit by a vehicle in the opposite lane earlier in the week.
On Monday afternoon, June 6, Tatro was traveling on state Route 78 near the intersection of Jonergin Drive when his motorcycle struck the back of a box truck. Tatro was thrown from the bike into the roadway and hit by an oncoming Freightliner dump truck.
The other two drivers, Joseph Pensak, 44, of South Burlington, and Joshua Bohannon, 34, of Alburg, reported no injuries, according to police reports.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone who may have seen the crash is being asked to contact the Vermont State Police-St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993.
