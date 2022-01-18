RICHFORD — An auto repair business owner, Larry Carr, was fined $6,000 by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) earlier this week for his unpermitted salvage yard.
The DEC announced the fine Tuesday, Jan. 18.
According to the DEC, agency officials visited Carr’s Richford-based business, Larry’s Auto, in 2016 and found “several dozen wrecked motor vehicles, numerous unregistered vehicles and various dismantled parts and scrap metal.” At the time, officials notified Carr of his responsibilities to clean up the property or receive a permit for the yard.
Under Vermont Hazardous Waste Management and Salvage Yard regulations, salvage yard operators must hold permits to avoid the potentiality of soil, groundwater and drinking water contamination.
On subsequent site visits, however, state agents continued to find junked vehicles at Carr’s business, and by April 2021, the scrap metal and junk motor vehicles had yet to be removed.
As part of a settlement reached between Carr and the State of Vermont , Carr agreed to remove the junk materials by August of 2022 and pay a fine of $6,000 for operating the unpermitted salvage yard. If Carr fails to meet the cleanup deadline, he will be fined an additional $3,000.
“DEC supports salvage yard operators with best management practices and training materials, but we will also step in as regulators when responsibilities are not being met,” DEC Commissioner Peter Walke said in a press release.
