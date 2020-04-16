RICHFORD – A Richford man is now facing charges for excessive speeding and driving without a license after police reportedly caught the man driving 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit Thursday morning.
According to a statement from the Vermont State Police (VSP), a state trooper observed a vehicle traveling on Richford Road at 91 miles an hour – well beyond the posted 50-mile-per-hour speed limit.
The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Larry Garrow, 32, of Richford, and found Garrow was also operating his vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
According to VSP, Garrow was released from the traffic stop and cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in June.