ST. ALBANS CITY — A Richford man is facing attempted murder and hate crime charges after he allegedly tried to run over another resident and his dog, rammed the man's house with a pickup truck and screamed racial slurs at him.
Defense attorney Steven Dunham entered pleas of not guilty for Anthony Mason, 27, on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, negligent vehicle operation, disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancement and two counts of unlawful mischief.
During Mason's arraignment in Franklin County Superior Court on Thursday, Dunham alleged a lack of probable cause for the attempted murder charge, on the grounds that Mason’s car hit the side of the porch and not the middle of the porch, where Wilson had been standing.
“There was no proper finding of attempt,” Dunham said.
“Given the defendant’s clear and stated intent, coupled with his actions, it’s certainly sufficient to meet our burden here for probable cause,” said Deputy State’s Attorney John Lavoie.
“He was out on an exposed porch … (Mason) was driving a full-sized pickup truck at the porch,” Lavoie said. “There’s a real possibility that he can accomplish his goal.”
Judge Michael Kupersmith subsequently upheld the first-degree attempted murder charge.
“Here, the actions were so direct and so violent, that the defendant would not be dissuaded,” Lavoie said. “His brother was following him in another vehicle worried that his brother’s words seemed like he would do something stupid. That was not enough to deter him.”
Kupersmith ordered Mason be held without bail.
According to affidavits from Vermont State Trooper Ashley Farmer, Richford resident Michael Wilson, who is Black, called state police after three cars allegedly showed up in his driveway just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Allegedly, Wilson woke early in the morning to hear someone yelling racial slurs, and found Mason whipping a black truck around in the road in front of his house, before the truck turned on Mason’s house directly at Wilson and his dog, a 4-month-old pit bull.
Mason allegedly reversed the vehicle, and then allegedly targeted Wilson's dirtbike in the yard before spinning his tires in an effort to spray mud. A neighbor also told police they had witnessed Mason's black GMC and a grey hatchback driving erratically, and heard racial slurs being yelled, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, officers observed tire tracks in the grass leading up to the door of Wilson's house, and the dirtbike had exhaust and fender damage, while the porch railing had been ripped off.
Wilson told police that Mason had suspected a relationship between Wilson and Mason’s girlfriend, Olivia Ovitt, with whom Mason has two children, according to the defense. Ovitt and Mason were both allegedly using illicit substances, according to the affidavit.
Mason was subsequently arrested at 45 River St. when police prevented him from shutting the door on them, according to the affidavit. Once in custody, Mason alleged that Wilson had pulled a firearm on him.
Mason alleged he heard a gunshot, became scared and sped off, but when Mason’s truck was recovered in Berkshire, there were no bullet holes found and the truck’s front bumper was dented, according to the affidavit. The truck also had mounds of grass and sod stuck up underneath the truck and under its mudflaps, documents showed.
