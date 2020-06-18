RICHFORD — A Richford man has been charged with his third driving under the influence offense after reportedly hitting a pedestrian.
According to Vermont State Police, Isaac Murray, 25, was charged after police were contacted about the incident on Eastern Avenue at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday.
VSP reports Murray showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for driving under the influences, then arrested, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court.
The statement from police did not include any information on the condition of the pedestrian.