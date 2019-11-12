RICHFORD — A Richford man is facing a fifth driving under the influence charge after being stopped by a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy on Saturday night.
According to a statement from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), Nicholas Chates, 38, was stopped for an equipment violation. The officer reportedly noticed signs of impairment while speaking with Chates.
Chates was screened for impairment and provided a breath sample that showed blood alcohol content of 0.146 percent.
In addition, Chates license to drive in Vermont has been suspended for life as a result of previous DUI convictions. He was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 12
In addition to the DUI charge, Chates was charged with driving with a criminally suspended license.