BERKSHIRE — Joseph M. Raymond has been charged with driving under the influence after police officers reportedly spotted him driving in the wrong lane.
According to Vermont State Police, Raymond, 63, of Richford, was stopped at around 4:06 p.m. after he was seen driving west in the eastbound lane of Richford Road.
He was then taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 17.
