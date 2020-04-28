Generic police

SHELDON – A Richford man was charged with domestic assault Monday afternoon after police responded to a citizen dispute in Sheldon.

According to a Vermont State Police (VSP) release, police charged Larry Garrow, Jr., 32, of Richford, for domestic assault after police responding to a reported verbal argument concluded Garrow was the aggressor in a domestic assault.

According to state police, Garrow had initially called police to report a verbal argument in Sheldon Monday, spurring troopers to respond.

Police said an investigation into the incident reported by Garrow concluded Garrow was the aggressor in a domestic assault.

Per VSP policy, police did not release the name of the victim. Under Vermont law, domestic assault is defined as an assault against a household member, including roommates, or family member.

Garrow was arrested and processed at VSP’s St. Albans Barracks before being released with a flash citation to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Under a judicial order suspending court activity in Vermont in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, crimes involving domestic assaults are listed as one of the few exceptions where court cases are allowed to proceed.

