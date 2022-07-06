RICHFORD — Thanks to new initiatives launched by Richford’s new town manager, Richford’s street lights are going green.
“Vermont has a very ambitious energy goal,” said town administrator Michael Olio. “This is a good starting point for Richford.”
As part of the project, all 200 of the street lights in the town will be replaced by September with energy-efficient bulbs. A bonus, Olio said, is the new cleaner and more modern look of the new lights, which flatter the Richford streetscape.
“Those alone will save the town 120,000 kilowatt hours per year,” Olio said. “That's [around] $10,800 per year.”
But streetlights, Olio said, are just the beginning.
“It’s too soon to say what might be feasible at Richford Town Hall, but in general with older buildings air sealing and insulation can help lower heating costs, and lighting upgrades are also very often great opportunities to lower energy costs,” Meghan Chambers, manager of customer engagement at Efficiency Vermont, said.
Real work for real goals
Olio said he studied green energy and its impact on municipalities as he gained his business administration degree during his time at Champlain College. He focused some of those studies around the neighborhoods and businesses he knew all too well, and he reached out to Efficiency Vermont in the fall of 2021 to see what improvements could be made to his hometown’s buildings.
When Olio became a municipal employee he wasn’t about to stop there. Following a walk-through tour to gauge efficiencies in the old buildings in October, Olio was galvanized, and hopes to treat the Historical Society and library buildings with the same attention.
In the end, Olio said the goal is to bring Richford up to the energy efficiency standards set by Efficiency Vermont and the state. The history of the beautiful buildings, the architecture and the culture of the once booming Richford is something to be preserved, and Olio said he hopes to have a hand in that.
Chambers said Richford isn’t the only town seeking out upgrades. Her organization has seen an uptick in the number of communities, like Richford, expressing interest in renovating its old buildings.
“In addition to lowering a public building’s carbon footprint, lower energy use translates to lower energy bills, which in turn can lower the tax burden for communities. Energy efficiency upgrades can also improve the health and comfort of a building, making them more productive work environments for staff and more supportive of community events and gatherings,” Chambers said in an email.
So far, the report suggested making improvements starting with replacing some of the town’s office lights, updating fixtures and developing plans to replace the furnace, Olio said. More ideas for the offices are floating around staff, he said, and some suggestions – like the addition of electric heat pumps – are considerably more expensive.
“The main thing was the lights and the heating,” Olio said about the Town Hall’s analysis. “We have a lot of T-12 light bulbs, which are the worst kind you could have,” Olio said. “They actually don’t even make them anymore.”
Olio said that infrastructural improvements like these are especially important for the future given the growth of many rural communities. Making life expenses more affordable for Richford residents, especially heating and electrical bills, is important to retain property values and drive further growth of what now are smaller, bedroom communities.
“Energy efficiency improvements make buildings – be they homes, businesses, schools, or public spaces – more affordable to operate, more comfortable, and healthier – all while reducing their carbon footprints,” Chambers said in an email.
