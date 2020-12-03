Academic Achievement

GRADE 8

High Honors

Wyatt Chagnon

Michael Cunningham

Jerrick Jacobs

Noah Jewett

Carly Letourneau

Michael Paul

Mason Pond

Alexia Wheeler

Honors

Donnie St. Pierre

Vanessa Tessier

GRADE 7

High Honors

Clohee Daniel

Keelie Gilbert

Abagaile Hunt

Elliot Irish

GRADE 6

High Honors

Eli Martin

Jeffrey Tatro

Honors

Sayge Bohannon

Kristina Braun

Kenzie Marcy

