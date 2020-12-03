GRADE 8
High Honors
Wyatt Chagnon
Michael Cunningham
Jerrick Jacobs
Noah Jewett
Carly Letourneau
Michael Paul
Mason Pond
Alexia Wheeler
Honors
Donnie St. Pierre
Vanessa Tessier
GRADE 7
High Honors
Clohee Daniel
Keelie Gilbert
Abagaile Hunt
Elliot Irish
GRADE 6
High Honors
Eli Martin
Jeffrey Tatro
Honors
Sayge Bohannon
Kristina Braun
Kenzie Marcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.