RICHFORD — The Richford Health Center is one of 11 Vermont Community Health Centers to receive funding through the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Thursday.
Sanders, who made the announcement on his website, chairs both the Budget Committee and the HELP Subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement.
“This funding will expand access to vaccines, provide for ongoing testing and treatment, and ensure Vermonters are getting the care they need to recover from the hardship of the past year,” said Sanders.
In his announcement, the senator noted that this is the biggest single investment made in the state’s community health center’s history. Each qualified health center will receive a portion of $33.37 million, with Richford being awarded $2.6 million.
The funding — provided through a stimulus package passed earlier this month — will provide relief and further address the current health and economic crises.
“Nearly one-in-three Vermonters rely on community health centers. They know they will get high quality health care, dental care, and affordable prescription drugs,” said Sanders.
Federally qualified health centers offer primary, mental and oral health care, as well as substance use disorder treatment and affordable prescription drugs, to 155,000 Vermonters each year.
“This funding is significant, but our work is not done until everyone in this country has access to affordable medical care when and where they need it,” said Sanders.
The American Rescue Plan also provides $800 million nationally for the National Health Services Corp, which provides scholarships and loan repayment to clinicians who work in underserved and rural communities.
“This significant expansion in funding will bring needed health workers to practice in Vermont and help our centers serve more people,” said the senator.
Tess Kuenning, president and CEO of Bi-State Primary Care Association, said, ”The release of Health Center funding marks a transformational moment in time when critical resources are dedicated to medically underserved communities. The funding will allow Vermont Health Centers to widen and deepen critical services for communities in need.”
Since the beginning of the current public health crisis, Vermont community health centers have received more than $42 million in federal emergency funds.
“This funding is significant, but our work is not done until everyone in this country has access to affordable medical care when and where they need it. That is why I will continue to fight for long-term, robust funding for our community health centers so that they can care for our people long after this pandemic over,” said Sanders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.