RICHFORD — A search warrant for a home in Richford resulted in the arrest of three people with outstanding warrants, and the seizure of more than one ounce of fentanyl equivalent to 14,000 lethal doses.
The warrant was executed in a joint operation April 13 between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Vermont State Police, Vermont Drug Task Force and the United States Border Patrol.
The arrests were all for outstanding warrants, for a variety of crimes and were part of an extended and ongoing investigation, Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore told the Messenger.
Shannon Machia was arrested for an outstanding warrant for the sale of narcotics, Kenneth Cameron, Jr., for an outstanding warrant for the operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent and an outstanding warrant for violation of conditions of release.
Dustin Paquette was arrested for three outstanding warrants; aggravated domestic assault in the first degree, aggravated domestic assault in the second degree with prior conviction, and the failure to perform conditions of furlough related to a prior domestic assault conviction.
During the arrests, officers seized the fentanyl valued at $16,800, according to United States Drug Enforcement Agency data.
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore said public perception and misconceptions about police investigations may lead the public to believe that nothing is being done in Franklin County to combat drug trafficking, when in reality investigations are extremely lengthy and complex operations.
“It takes multiple sales with these drug traffickers, hours of surveillance and data collection and interviews,” Grismore said. “These arrests are really the culmination of hundreds and hundreds of hours of police work.”
Grismore said law enforcement officers made their presence known in Richford on April 13 by having 20 cruisers take part in the warrant execution. By doing this, Grismore said sheriffs can send a clear message to would-be traffickers or users.
“It’s a challenge with public perception, but I think what it does is it sends a clear message to the community and for the folks that are making these drug trades, that when we come to town to make arrests, we’re going to do it in grand fashion,” Grismore said. “We had 20 cruisers that rolled into Richford that day. We take it very, very seriously.”
At the Richford selectboard meeting on April 17, deputy Andre Labier said a large amount of the information that assisted in the warrant execution was provided by Richford residents.
“[The information] came from townspeople cooperation, and I’m hoping this will help generate a little more information and cooperation from the public, because that’s really important,” Labier said at the meeting. “It led to the success of the operation last week.”
Grismore echoed Labier’s sentiments, and said the best thing Franklin County residents can do is to just stay vigilant and pay attention.
“It’s not common for a house to have 30 cars in and out of it in a day,” Grismore said. “That’s indicative of potential criminal activity.”
Letting officers know of information like that, and keeping track of physical descriptions of vehicles including makes, models and license plates, along with descriptions of people, can be extremely helpful.
Similarly, Grismore said just being involved in the community can have a real impact on smaller offenses like speeding.
“We get complaints all the time of speeders or four-wheelers going up and down the roads,” Grismore said. “I remember when I was a kid, you were more fearful of your parents than you ever were of the police. For some reason, over the evolution of time, we’ve gotten away from that and people don’t want to stand up in their communities anymore.”
Grismore said he isn’t encouraging vigilantism and recognizes the work of groups like the Enosburg Initiative that have made strides to make their towns safer, but he said there are always ways to help out.
With crime tips, people can make anonymous tips and shouldn’t always expect to have to be a witness in court.
“We are taking a very aggressive approach to addressing the criminal activity in Franklin County, one that maybe has not happened before, but we’re committed to doing it,” Grismore said.
Machia was released from jail on April 18, with his pretrial conference date set for May 31. Cameron, Jr., was also released on April 18, with his pretrial conference date set for June 29. Dustin Paquette is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility.
Police tips can be made by calling the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 802-524-2166.
