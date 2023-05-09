RICHFORD — The Richford Conservation Commission is moving full steam ahead with a number of spring projects, plans and gatherings.
Annette Goyne, chair of the RCC, said the group is collaborating with organizations like the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District and Richford Elementary School for a few projects, including building a pollinator garden, hosting biologists for a species survey and a giveaway of bat boxes.
At Richford Elementary, the RCC will be building a pollinator garden using a grant from the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River committee to help native insects and other animal species, providing habitat and food sources.
Goyne said Richford Elementary students are going to plant native plant seeds there, and using a grant from the Association of Vermont Conservation Commission, they’ll be able to plant full trees and shrubs on the Richford Elementary lawn.
By building the garden, Goyne said the commission will be able to educate Richford students about the ecosystem and how they can help native species in their own backyards.
The RCC has another program, “No Mow May,” running, to try to encourage Richford residents to let their lawns grow for the month of May.
Goyne said the little flowers that appear on lawns in the spring, like dandelions and violets, give a lot of necessary energy to native insect species that need it when they first wake up in the spring. Without their “breakfast,” the pollinators might not be able to survive.
“Just sit back, relax and let the pollinators have the flowers that appear,” Goyne said. “We have signs printed up and they’re going to be available at the library, so people can put it on their lawn so that the neighbors know you’re just just being lazy.”
For those that sign up and receive a sign, they’ll be entered into a drawing for a few prizes including maple syrup.
Richford residents can also apply to receive one of six bat nesting boxes which provide housing to vulnerable bat species.
“The bats have experienced, in the last decade, a 90% reduction in their population due to bat white-nose syndrome,” Goyne said. “So we’re trying to give the mothers a nice place to rear their young.”
Bat white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungal disease, has killed more than 90% of northern long-eared, little brown and tri-colored bats in the past ten years in the Northeastern United States, as it spreads quickly through individuals hibernating in large colonies.
Bats are primary beneficial consumers of mosquitos and other insects, with some estimates suggesting that bats save farmers over $3.5 billion in pest control methods.
Goyne said RCC will give preference to landowners that meet a few criteria, including how close they are to a body of water and sun exposure where they plan on hanging the box.
Applications can be sent to bathousesrichford@gmail.com.
On Saturday, May 20, the FCNRCD and RCC will be hosting a nature rally and bioblitz at Richford Elementary, where a number of experts including “the Bird Diva” Bridget Butler will be documenting every species present on the Richford Elementary campus.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, but Butler will be hosting a “slow birding” workshop from 8-10 a.m., where participants will move quietly and stop often in the woods to spot local birds.
Spaces for the slow birding workshop are limited, and can be reserved by emailing richfordconservation@gmail.com.
The bioblitz is open to the public and is part of the “What’s Out There?” educational series from Franklin County conservation groups.
More information about the “What’s Out There?” programming can be found at www.franklincountynrcd.org/whats-out-here.
