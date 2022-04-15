RICHFORD — A self-proclaimed “unlikely” eighth-grade candidate tied for third place in this year’s Scripps statewide spelling bee.
“It was hard, but I knew I could do it,” said student Caleb Spence.
Spence secured his ticket to the statewide competition after winning against 15 other contestants from Richford Junior Senior High School in February. On March 15, he competed against other sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders from around Vermont at the Double E Performance Center in Essex.
The victor, Elise Cournoyer of Camel’s Hump Middle School will go on to compete at nationals in Washington D.C. on June 2.
Spence’s reign was cut short by an unusual word describing new, young leather.
“Nubuck,” Spence said.
“We didn’t rehearse that one,” said his mentor and RJSHS librarian Annette Goyne, who has managed the spelling bee for the school since 2005.
Spence didn’t give up without a fight. Not only did he ask about the language of origin and to use the word in a sentence, he knew to ask the part of speech and to repeat it for analysis. He sounded out the word before thinking about the definition: new leather, buck like buckskin. He used his experience, logic and grammatical knowledge to think hard about the word before offering “newbuck.”
“He had the right idea, thinking about the new leather,” Goyne said.
“The hardest part was not being awkward in front of all of the people,” Spence said.
Despite not bringing home the gold, Spence told the Messenger last week he’d enter the contest again in a heartbeat and suggested all students do the same.
Goyne and Spence himself said they knew he made Richford proud.
“He has a real knack for spelling,” Goyne said. “He was honest about not studying very much, and he still got that far.”
Training for the big day
Spence has come a long way since learning how to spell “raspberry,” Goyne said. The “p” took some memorization, but practice sessions with Goyne grew his comprehension and his understanding of the meaning of words.
“We did a lot with language of origin because it is so important in this competition,” Goyne said. “If you know the rules of another language, like the ‘eu’ in German or the ‘eau’ of French, you can use that to connect a sound to the spelling. When you ask the language of origin and they identify a country, that can help reveal the sound and spelling of what you’re hearing. He really paid attention well.”
While Goyne, Spence and his family prepared for the competition, the pressure mounted. Spence was representing all of Richford in the bee, and the notion of performing on-stage for the first time was intense.
His school was there for him though, and after winning against others both older and younger than he, Spence said he felt his courage growing, especially after a special send-off from Principal Beth O’Brien, who wished him luck over the loudspeaker before his big day.
“Part of the reason I do this is to give them the experience of being on-stage,” Goyne said. “That spotlight is pressure … He was in the front row the whole time.”
Growing confidence
On March 15, Spence took home a third-place medal after over 12 rounds of tricky words and said he felt more competitive and confident in himself by bringing the honor home to his school. Though Richford doesn’t compete at a high school level currently, Spence said he wished he could go on spelling next year.
Goyne said that the competition, year after year, is a victory for her students in many ways. After pitting their spelling skills against each other at school, students find it’s an honor to represent their school at the state-level. The performance and memorization also inspires their studies going forward.
“I only entered because I knew I was going to win,” Spence said. “It was nerve-wracking, but I would definitely do it again … Maybe I’ll stay back a grade so that I can compete again next year.”
“I don’t think you’re going to do that,” Goyne said laughing.
To add an extra dose of confidence in her student, Goyne said she brought Spence something that would remind him of how far he has come from beating his initial foe.
“Raspberry-frosted chocolate cupcakes,” Goyne said. “He never forgot the ‘p’ after that.”
