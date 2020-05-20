Swanton — The Vermont Humane Federation (VHF) is offering a $250 reward for any information that leads to the individuals responsible for the shooting of a cat in Swanton.
According to VHF, a Swanton resident reported gunshots at around 10 p.m. on May 8. The shots were believed to have been fired from a vehicle — possibly a pickup truck. The incident took place on Janes Road in Swanton within 200 feet of the resident's house and in close proximity to the resident’s cows on private property. The resident later found a cat shot in the head, and the cat had to be euthanized. A similar incident of a cat being shot, possibly from a vehicle, was reported the previous week in St. Albans Town, but no confirmed connection between the incidents has been established.
The Vermont Humane Federation hopes that a reward of $250 will incentivize the public to help law enforcement identify the individual(s) responsible for this unfortunate event.
“We are very concerned at this egregious act of animal cruelty that could have also resulted in property damage,” Brenna Galdenzi VHF Secretary, said.
Barry Londeree, VHF Vice President and Vermont State Director for the Humane Society of the United States added, “This kind of intentional act of violence upon an animal should not be taken lightly, and we are concerned that the person who did this may be harming other animals.”
Any leads should be shared with the Swanton Police Department at 802-868-4100 and they will coordinate any potential reward with VHF. The public may also email VHF at blonderee@humanesociety.org with any questions.