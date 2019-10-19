ST. ALBANS — Ask Angela Benoit and Hilary Robitaille, the co-owners of Revive Salon & Spa, what distinguishes their salon and one word comes up again and again: support.
“We’re really big on supporting our girls,” Robitaille said.
Benoit and Robitaille have 20 years of salon experience. They said that during that time, they saw what makes a successful salon and what doesn’t.
Benoit and Robitaille concluded that contradicting co-workers doesn’t work. So at Revive, they work to provide a foundation of support so their stylists can focus on their individually unique skills.
“Everyone in here is their own independent person,” Robitaille said.
She said they have a motto for their stylists: “Come as you are — and be professional, of course.”
Revive’s co-owners said they have enough hard experience to value support.
They hail from opposite ends of Franklin County, Montgomery and Georgia, but they had a similar upbringing.
“We worked our butts off,” Robitaille said.
“Nothing was ever handed to us, by any means,” Benoit said with a laugh.
Benoit and Robitaille agree they want similarly driven and experienced stylists, but they also said they’re ready to “break the cycle.”
They’ve spent their lives working to get somewhere. Now that they’ve worked hard, they want to work happy.
But while these two said nothing was ever handed to them, they also could not say enough about the help they received from Valerie Longe.
It’s a unique situation: Longe owns Everything Grows, a fellow St. Albans salon and by that definition a business competitor.
But Longe took in Robitaille and Benoit regardless as the duo prepared to open their own space.
“That’s something you don’t see usually,” Robitaille said. “Another salon backing us up.”
Robitaille personally knew Longe, and Benoit had a connection with her through a family member.
Longe took in the duo knowing full well they’d be leaving in a matter of months to open their own salon.
Robitaille called Longe “a very huge pillar of help in a time of need.”
Benoit and Robitaille broke ground on their new Mapleville Depot location this past Tuesday.
They said the new location allows them “to share what we have created with our community and team members in a much broader way.”
Until the new space is up and running, Revive remains open on Congress Street.
Call 527-2000 to make an appointment.