MONTPELIER – With officials continuing to report little spread of COVID-19 in Vermont, the Scott administration announced another “turn of the spigot” Friday with capacity limits lessened for retailers.
Starting Saturday, Vermont retailers will be allowed to welcome up to 50 percent of their permitted capacity at any one time, doubling the amount of people allowed into Vermont stores under Gov. Phil Scott’s initial reopening orders for retail presented in May.
When announcing the update during a regular update from his administration on Friday, Scott said he made the decision in light of Vermont seeing relatively little spread of COVID-19 even as the pandemic surges in other parts of the country.
“While I’m still concerned with what we’re seeing nationally, our own numbers show we can take another step forward,” Scott told reporters, later adding, “While we still have much more work to do for reopening our economy, I believe the cautious approach we’re taking is the right one.”
Scott’s announcement Friday places the start of eased retail restrictions on the same day as the official beginning of Vermont’s mask mandate requiring people in public spaces where social distancing is not practical to wear face coverings.
According to Scott, the state plans to follow up the launch of a mask mandate by distributing a state supply of more than 200,000 cloth face masks to municipal organizations and community groups for further distribution to members of the public.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Vermont since the disease was first observed in the state in early March.
Fifty-seven have died in Vermont due to complications of the virus, with the latest death announced by state officials Thursday – the first reported in Vermont in more than a month.
During Friday’s press conference, Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, declined to share any personal details about the latest COVID-19-related fatality due to patient privacy concerns, but Levine said the individual was “an older Vermonter” and that subsequent contact tracing was underway.
State officials reported Friday that, even with Thursday seeing the state announce its first death in weeks, COVID-19 appeared largely under control and within the administration’s guardrails for judging when restrictions could further be lifted from Scott’s initial “stay home, stay safe” order.
According to financial regulation commissioner Michael Pieciak, Vermont continued to see the number of new cases reported each week fall. As of Friday morning, the state’s health department had reported 32 additional cases of COVID-19 this week compared to the 52 additional cases reported last Friday.
State modeling also showed Vermont seeing the lowest positivity rate – the rate comparing the number of tests resulting in a diagnosis of COVID-19 to the number of tests for COVID-19 conducted – as well as the second lowest growth rate for the disease on a per capita basis in the country.
There were only two hospitalizations for COVID-19 within Vermont and only one person had been admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit due to complications from COVID-19, according to Pieciak, whose department has managed the state’s COVID-19-related modeling since the pandemic’s beginning.
“Under all the models we’ve consulted with, Vermont continues to have a favorable forecast,” the state’s financial regulation commissioner said. “We can expect to see a very low level of case growth in the weeks ahead, which is very good news for Vermont.”
This contrasted sharply with much of the rest of the U.S., which continued to see its overall number in cases of COVID-19 rise amid significant outbreaks now tailoring off in the U.S.’s south and west and a growing spread of the disease reported in the Midwest and in the country’s northeast.
This past week saw the number of deaths attributed to complications of COVID-19 within the U.S. swell past 150,000 people, more than a fifth of all COVID-19-related deaths reported globally since the disease was first observed in China in late 2019.
More than 4.5 million Americans in total have tested positive for the virus, according to the John Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
According to Pieciak’s presentation, only 4.8 million Americans could now travel to Vermont due to the lower percentage of cases within their respective counties, fewer than the 7.1 million reportedly allowed last week and significantly below the 19 million who could have traveled to Vermont in June.
Within the northeastern U.S., the impact of COVID-19’s spread seemed especially noticeable in popular summer tourism destinations, such as Cape Cod in Massachusetts and in counties along the Maine coast, according to Vermont’s financial regulation commissioner.
“This regional data is certainly something we’re going to have to keep a closer eye on in the weeks to come,” Pieciak said.