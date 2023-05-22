HIGHGATE – The vision for the next Highgate is coming together.
As the town tackles its village core redevelopment project, town planners got another round of input from roughly 40 community members during a charette discussion held this past week.
And one of the largest winners of the night was more housing.
Starting the discussion
Greg Gossens, the town’s consulting architect with gbA, started the charette session by laying out how he initially designed the five varying town concept plans for which he was seeking input.
Gossens said he started by using 6,400 daily gallons of wastewater – to be provided by a future small treatment facility installed by the town – as the limiting factor, and he built plans with varying building types to see how they could fit on the central parcel.
A library was included in each design. During initial input gleaned from a community discussion organized by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, residents rated the need for a new library as the community’s top want, and so, he made sure to incorporate a library of varying dimensions in each concept.
For the rest of the land, he added different mixtures of commercial spaces, housing and green space.
Gossens also recommended incorporating additional signage and updating crosswalks at the site to encourage vehicles to slow down when they drive through.
“We’re trying to create what traffic engineers call friction,” he said.
Gossens then gave the floor to community members. After giving the crowd stickers so they could mark what they liked, he tasked them with moving around the room to look more closely at each individual design.
Community input
As the night progressed, community members spread out and took turns looking at each panel to place their marks while talking with their neighbors about the night’s ideas.
Ryan Gerrity was one of them. Earlier in the night’s discussion, he spoke up in favor of more housing for the village core, and he said he wanted to come to the charette to make people aware that there is a housing crisis in the state.
Gossens said he built a few of the plans with just that thought in mind. Among the different concepts, he added cottage-style clusters, single-family homes and a 21-unit senior housing complex as potential options.
Gerrity said he also came to the charette to give his input into what he’d like to see Highgate become, and overall, he wanted the result to be a place that was comfortable and could provide a sense of community for the people who live there.
He also supported the moves to upsize the Highgate Library and make it a technical resource for the community.
“An upgrade from the current library would be huge for the town,” he said. “It’s important to have that here. It’s an opportunity for people.”
Librarian Adah Derosier said she could certainly use the extra space. Many of the library’s community programs are moved outside during the summer as she’s limited by the library’s 800 square feet.
Having a larger library, however, would open up what could be done, and she said she could incorporate more popular events, like live performances and animal demonstrations, that often bring bigger crowds.
The village core project is also expected to help with library accessibility. The current library has parking across the street, and Derosier said that school-aged children will often have to cross the busy intersection. Having parking nearby would eliminate the risk.
Other community members, however, were less decided about what they wanted. After spending the first part of the session in discussion, Henry Rainville stood in front of the panels working to wrap his head around each option.
As a former selectboard member himself, he said he knew the size of Highgate’s undertaking, and there were plenty of pros and cons to consider. Housing, for example, is a big need, he said, but the selectboard still has to get town voters on board to make the project happen.
“Everything is a good idea if done correctly,” he said.
More to come
With one charette session over, Highgate residents will have another chance to weigh in with another set of updated designs in September, when more details will be available to inform the conversation.
That meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 13, at the Highgate Municipal Office’s Community Room.
The results of the first charette will also be folded into updated village core designs. While designers still need to tabulate the results, a cursory glance of each panel at the end of the night revealed that one of the more popular designs incorporated a 21-unit senior housing complex in the middle of Highgate with commercial spaces facing the road and the library tucked onto the eastern parcel.
With enough community feedback, however, that could change.
